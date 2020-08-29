Man, 27, wounded by gunfire in River North shooting

CHICAGO -- A man was injured by gunfire Saturday on the Near North Side.

The 27-year-old was walking about 12:20 a.m. in the 100 block of West Huron Street when a male got out of a white SUV and shot at him, Chicago police said.

The man was shot multiple times in the legs and a friend drove him to Rush University Medical Center, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
