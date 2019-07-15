Man shot through front door of Orland Park home

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in southwest suburban Orland Park.The shooter rang the doorbell about 9:10 p.m. at a home in the 9600 block of Kris Trail, according to Orland Park Police Lt. Ken Rosinski. As the 20-year-old man walked up to answer, the suspect shot him through the glass front door.The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to Rosinski. His condition was stabilized.The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, police said. He may have been driving a silver, older-model sedan.Investigators do not think the shooting was a random act and believe the victim or his family may have been the intended targets, Rosinski said.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-349-4111 or submit tips to crimetips@orlandpark.org.