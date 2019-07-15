Man shot through front door of Orland Park home

(Photo/Shutterstock)

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in southwest suburban Orland Park.

The shooter rang the doorbell about 9:10 p.m. at a home in the 9600 block of Kris Trail, according to Orland Park Police Lt. Ken Rosinski. As the 20-year-old man walked up to answer, the suspect shot him through the glass front door.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to Rosinski. His condition was stabilized.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, police said. He may have been driving a silver, older-model sedan.

Investigators do not think the shooting was a random act and believe the victim or his family may have been the intended targets, Rosinski said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-349-4111 or submit tips to crimetips@orlandpark.org.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orland parkman injuredshootingman shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old credited with saving 13 from Chicago house fire
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News