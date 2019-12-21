chicago shooting

Antonio Cox, 44, ID'd as man shot to death after opening front door of apartment building in Austin

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed Friday in Austin on the West Side, police said.

According to a witness, 44-year-old Antonio Cox opened the front door to a residential building about 9:20 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Ferdinand Street and someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

He was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He lived in Austin.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
