Man, 44, shot to death after opening front door of apartment building in Austin: police

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed Friday in Austin on the West Side, police said.

According to a witness, the 44-year-old opened the front door to a residential building in the 5100 block of West Ferdinand Street and someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.

Area North detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
