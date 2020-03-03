Man fatally shot during basketball game in Roseland, Chicago police say

Palmer Park early voting site temporarily closed during investigation
CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot while playing basketball Tuesday in Roseland on the South Side, according to police.

He was playing with a group of people about 11:35 a.m. in the 200-block of East 111th Street when an argument broke out, Chicago police said. Palmer Park is on that block.

A male pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the 25-year-old in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter was described as between 6-feet and 6-foot-3, and wearing maroon shorts.

The 9th Ward early voting site in Palmer Park was temporarily closed as police investigated, Chicago Election Board Spokesman James Allen said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released details on the death.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselanddeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingbasketball
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U Chicago Medical Center treating suspected COVID-19 case
3 killed after small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Ill.
2 drown as man tries to save sister-in-law from lake
State panel recommends Blagojevich be disbarred
9 hit with weapon, drug charges in Addison gang bust
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Chicago Archdiocese makes changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Congress held up on how to make eventual COVID-19 vaccine affordable for everyone
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very windy Tuesday
World's best squash players compete for $500,000 prize at Windy City Open
Opening statements in trial of man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Bauer begin
Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!
More TOP STORIES News