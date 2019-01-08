Man shot to death in Dolton

A man was shot to death Monday night in south suburban Dolton, police said.He was shot about 10:30 p.m. in the 15200-block of South Greenwood Avenue, Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins Jr. said.He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with two gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder, Collins said. He was pronounced dead shortly after.The shooting was being investigated by the South Suburban Major Crimes Taskforce and Dolton police, Collins said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.