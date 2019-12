CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday in the Heart of Chicago on the South Side.Around 9:15 a.m., the 40-year-old man was found lying in the 1700 block of West 21st Street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Chicago police said.He was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.No arrests have been made, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.