Man shot to death on back porch of Pilsen home: police

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a shooting Saturday while he was outside on the back porch of a home in Pilsen, police said.Officers traveled back and forth in the 1600 block of South Loomis with a malfunctioning street lamp on the corner barely shining any light. They gathered near the front porch of the home, speaking to people on the sidewalk.Suddenly, a woman broke through the group and cried out "No! No! No! No!" before collapsing to her knees on the pavement next to a parked car.About 3:33 a.m., a witness heard gunfire and found 36-year-old Byron Ruiz unresponsive with several gunshot wounds to the body, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.Ruiz was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death.No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.