Man shot to death on Dan Ryan Expressway

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was shot to death ont eh Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning, authorities said. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A man was shot to death early Saturday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Authorities were called about 12:15 a.m. to the inbound lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan at 25th Street and found a 25-year-old man in a vehicle on the shoulder of the road, the department said. The man had a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police located two other occupants of the vehicle away from the scene on the expressway. One person was found injured at Connie's Pizza at 2373 S. Archer Avenue. They were taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and not related to the shooting, according to Illinois State Police.

Another occupant of the vehicle was found uninjured near the expressway and 31st Street, state police said. The person's involvement in the shooting was not known.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released details about the fatality.

Illinois State Police were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimeexpressway shootingChicagoArmour Square
Top Stories
3 children, man wounded in Lawndale shooting
Small plane lands on Lake Shore Drive
Chicago woman with partial sight competes in Independence Cup
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Hundreds attend funeral for father, 3 kids killed in duck boat accident
Draft of CPD consent decree released Friday
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Show More
As deadline passes, children remain separated from parents in Chicago area
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Boy, 10, missing from Lansing found
Is Chicago ready for reform in 2018's police department?
More News