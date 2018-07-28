Man shot to death on Dan Ryan Expressway

A man was shot to death early Saturday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Authorities were called about 12:15 a.m. to the inbound lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan at 25th Street and found a 25-year-old man in a vehicle on the shoulder of the road, the department said. The man had a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.State police located two other occupants of the vehicle away from the scene on the expressway. One person was found injured at Connie's Pizza at 2373 S. Archer Avenue. They were taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and not related to the shooting, according to Illinois State Police.Another occupant of the vehicle was found uninjured near the expressway and 31st Street, state police said. The person's involvement in the shooting was not known.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released details about the fatality.Illinois State Police were investigating.