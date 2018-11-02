Man shot to death outside Rosemoor barbershop

A man was shot to death Friday outside a Rosemoor barbershop.Chicago Police report that a 40-year-old man was inside a barbershop in the 10200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when the offender entered.According to police, the offender and victim stepped outside after a verbal altercation.The offender then shot the victim several times in the head and body. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.No one is currently in custody. The incident is currently under investigation.