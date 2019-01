A man is seriously injured and a gunman is on the run after a shooting Friday night.Police said the 28-year-old man was driving with a 1-year-old baby in the 200 block of West 43rd Place at approximately 11:20 p.m. when a gunman shot into the vehicle.The man was struck in the back and seriously injured. He later crashed into a parked car.The child sustained some cuts to his face but was not seriously hurt.The shooting is under investigation.