Man shot while driving crashes into CTA truck in East Garfield Park: police

CHICAGO -- A man crashed into a CTA truck Sunday after being shot while driving through the West Side.The man, 27, was in his white sedan about 6:15 a.m. when someone in a black Jeep pulled up on him in the 2900 block of West Chicago Avenue and started shooting, Chicago police said. The man was grazed on the head.The man continued to drive and blew through a red light in the 3000 block of West Lake Street, where he was hit by a CTA semi truck traveling east, police said. The sedan spun out of control and careened into a fence, while the truck slammed into a pillar under the CTA Green Line tracks.The 27-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The truck driver, a 61-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital, also in serious condition.The shooter fled south on Sacramento Boulevard, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.