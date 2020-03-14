Man crashes into parked cars after shot while driving in Lakeview

CHICAGO -- A 36-year-old man was wounded when in a shooting Friday in Lakeview on the North Side.

He was driving about 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Sheridan Road when someone in a black sedan shot him, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the leg and kept driving before hitting two parked cars at Broadway and Dakin Street.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewchicago shootingshootingman shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Illinois schools to close as COVID-19 cases reach 46
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
House passes coronavirus relief bill after Trump announces his support
Woman denied coronavirus test raises questions about COVID-19 screening
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
How you can help prevent COVID-19 spread
Chicago Park District cleaning facilities to accommodate students during school closures
Show More
What to know about 46 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Coronavirus in Indiana: Here's what to know
Coronavirus pandemic sends 2020 presidential campaign into virtual phase
Election judges have quit and polling places are opting out days before Illinois primary
Local businesses feel the impact of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News