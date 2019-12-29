Man shot while driving in River North

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and critically wounded while driving Sunday in River North.The man, thought to be in his 30s, was driving a black Mercedes sedan about 4:40 a.m. near Ontario and Wells streets when someone opened fire, according to Chicago police.He was hit multiple times in the chest and hip and drove himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he is in critical condition, police said. Investigators found a car with multiple bullet holes in it outside the hospital.No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.