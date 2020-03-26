Man shot while driving on Bishop Ford Expressway, SB lanes reopened: ISP

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot while driving on the Bishop Ford Expressway Thursday in suburban South Holland, Illinois State Police said.According to state police, around 2:40 a.m. the man was driving southbound on the Bishop Ford near 159th Street when the shooting occurred.The victim was able to drive himself to St. Margaret Mercy Hospital, Illinois State Police said. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.ISP said it's unclear what led up to the shooting.All outbound lanes were closed at 147th Street until about 6 a.m. while police investigated, ISP said.All lanes have since been reopened.No suspect or vehicle information has been released at this time.