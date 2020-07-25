Man, 21, shot while on party bus in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the neck while riding on a party bus on the South Side Saturday.

The incident happened while the man was riding on the bus just after midnight in the 1500 block of West 56th Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police say a white sedan pulled alongside the bus and fired shots inside.

The victim was grazed in the neck but is expected to recover. An unknown number of people who were also on the bus were struck by glass and declined medical treatment.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this article.
