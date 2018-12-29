Man shot while waiting for date in Chatham

A man was shot at a Chatham gas station while he waited for his date early Saturday.

CHICAGO --
A 26-year-old man was wounded early Saturday in the shooting in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

About 1:45 a.m., he was sitting inside a vehicle waiting for a date in the 8700 block of South State Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in both legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.

Blood, shattered glass and shell casings were found at a BP gas station, which had been taped off by officers shortly after the shooting. The station's glass door was shattered, as well as the windows of a Cadillac parked at a pump.
