Man shot while working on car in Bucktown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while working on his car in the Bucktown neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.The 28-year-old victim was approached by four unknown suspects wearing masks in the 2000-block of North Hoyne Avenue at about 8:58 p.m., police said. The suspects asked the man for his belongings and when he refused, one of them shot him in the leg.The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.Three persons of interest are being questioned by police. Area North detectives are investigating.