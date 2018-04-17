Man shot woman, himself in Logan Square murder-suicide

Two people were found dead early Monday in the 3600-block of Cortland in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man shot a woman to death before turning the gun on himself early Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4:10 a.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of West Cortland Street and found 39-year-old Faviola Coreas and 44-year-old Jose Rossado unresponsive with gunshot wounds to their heads, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting was a murder-suicide.

An autopsy Tuesday determined Coreas died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said. Rossado's autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingmurderChicagoLogan Square
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News