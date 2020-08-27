robbery

Man wanted for shoving woman, 85, to ground, stealing purse in River North robbery

CHICAGO -- A man is wanted by police for allegedly shoving an 85-year-old woman to the ground Tuesday during a robbery in River North.

He approached her from the rear and snatched her purse, causing her to fall and hit her head on the ground, Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown said.

The attack happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 100-block of East Grand Avenue.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, Bown said. Her condition was not listed in a police report.

Police on Thursday released a photo of the suspect wearing a red hat, gray and black shirt, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

The 18th Police District, which covers Streeterville and much of the North Side, has seen 216 reports of robbery so far this year, a 29% decrease compared to the same time in 2019, according to police statistics.

In July, an 82-year-old man was carjacked a block away by a dozen teens on rental bikes in the 200 block of East Grand.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
