Man sitting inside Cottage Grove Heights home wounded after bullet travels through door

A man sitting inside a home in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood was wounded after a bullet from a shooting came through the home's door Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the 9700-block of South Ingleside Avenue, police said. Investigators were at the scene were gathering evidence looking for bullet casings.

Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was inside home when a bullet came through his door, hitting him under his arm. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

"It was quick, rapid fire that I heard and I don't know what it was but I thought it was something blowing up out here, but it was rapidly going off," a neighbor said.

Investigators said at this point, no one is in custody.
