Man stabbed, beaten at Uptown Starbucks

A man was beaten and stabbed by two other men at an Uptown Starbucks June 27.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man said he was stabbed outside a Starbucks in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, but the suspects won't be facing charges.

The 31-year-old man, who does not want to be identified, showed ABC7 photos of his injuries.

He claims he was inside the Starbucks at Lawrence and Broadway when he got into an argument with a 60- and 64-year-old man. Once they all stepped outside -- police say those two men beat and stabbed him.

Investigators say the district attorney's office did not file charges because the two men also had injuries.

Last November, that same Starbucks was the scene of a shooting. A man was killed, and two others -- including a 12-year-old boy -- were injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingbatterybeatingChicagoUptown
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News