Man stabbed, critically injured at office plaza near O'Hare

A 34-year-old man was stabbed after a verbal argument in an office building plaza near O'Hare Airport Thursday morning, Chicago police said.The stabbing occurred in the 8700-block of West Higgins Road at about 7:06 a.m., police said.The victim got into an argument with another person and was then stabbed multiple times, police said. The victim was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.No one is in custody, police said. Area North Detectives are investigating the stabbing.