Man stabbed near Howard Red Line stop in Rogers Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man boarded a Red Line train Tuesday after he was stabbed in Rogers Park near the Howard Station.According to police, the 54-year-old was on the street around 1:25 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina when he was stabbed in the chest by an unknown attacker.Police said the victim then boarded a southbound Red Line train at Howard and rode it for two stops before he was found at the Morse station.According to police, he was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.Southbound Red Line trains began bypassing the Jarvis, Morse and Loyola stations about 1:50 a.m., said the CTA. A shuttle bus is operating between Howard and Granville stations.Police are still investigating.