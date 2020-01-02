stabbing

Man stabbed on Blue Line train on West Side

CHICAGO -- A 49-year-old man was stabbed in his abdomen Thursday on a Blue Line train on the West Side.

He began arguing with another male passenger about 12:30 p.m. when that passenger stabbed him, Chicago police said.

The 49-year-old left the train at the Cicero Avenue station and got a ride with a police officer to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Officer were attempting to locate the suspect on the train.

The Chicago Transit Authority said Blue Line trains were running with delays due to police activity at the Damen stop. Trains were running on a single track past the station, the CTA said.

