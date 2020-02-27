Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train in Loop after accidentally bumping into woman, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed in the thumb while riding on a CTA Blue Line train in the Loop after police said he accidentally bumped into a woman Wednesday night.

The 62-year-old man was on the train in the 300-block of South Dearborn Street at about 11:45 p.m. when police said he accidentally bumped into a 50-year-old woman.

The woman then took out a knife and stabbed the man in his thumb, police said.

The man refused medical treatment and is in good condition. The woman was taken into custody.
