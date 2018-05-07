Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train near Racine

A 34-year-old man was stabbed on an inbound CTA Blue Line train near the Racine station Monday morning, according to Chicago police.Just before 7:30 a.m., CTA commuter Derrick Cook saw the commotion a few cars down from his."The train stopped, so there had to be some type of altercation or something like that," Cook said. "It was on the train, actually. I didn't see the victim per se, but you did see the authorities."Officers said the victim, who is possibly homeless, showed them a stab wound to his stomach. Police said he was quickly taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.Chopper 7 HD was over the scene shortly after the incident occurred. A train was stopped at the station and police were at the station, examining the west end of the platform.CTA passengers trying to board on the O'Hare-bound side at Racine and the Illinois Medical District were temporarily turned away while police conducted their investigation.Michael Horan was one of them. He's becoming more and more concerned about his safety."Well it's just not the CTA, it's really, it's the whole city, to be honest with you. It's a matter of where you are. You're not really safe anywhere, it seems, like anymore," Horan said."Every day, you just gotta kinda feel the vibe. Some of that stuff you can't avoid. But we're right by the hospital. A lot of people with mental health issues," Cook said.Investigators examined video from surveillance cameras on the train to get a better idea of what happened.Police said man was stabbed following a verbal altercation with the attacker, who the victim did not know. The suspect was described as a black man in his 30s, about 6 ft. 4 in. tall and 220 pounds. Police said he was wearing blue jeans, a red jacket and black Nikes.CTA officials said service resumed with residual delays around 8:05 a.m.Area Central detectives are handing the investigation. No one is in custody.