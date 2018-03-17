Man stabbed on Metra MD-North train headed to Union Station

A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery Saturday morning on a Metra train heading into Chicago.The man was standing in the vestibule of a Milwaukee District-North Line train about 10:30 a.m. when five males tried to rob him, according to Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom.During the robbery attempt, the man was stabbed under his left arm with an "unknown object," Dahlstrom said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.The incident happened somewhere along the Milwaukee-District North Line past the Western Avenue station on an inbound train that was running express to Union Station, Dahlstrom said.The incident remained under investigation by Metra police.