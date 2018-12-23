Man stabbed aboard Red Line train; suspect in custody

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was stabbed aboard a CTA Red Line train early Sunday, police said.

Police received a call about 7:20 a.m. about someone who had been stabbed on the train. Officers responded to the Roosevelt station in the South Loop, 1167 S. State St., and found a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck and ear, police said.

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody, police said.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingCTAchicago police departmentman injuredSouth LoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vigil to be held for woman missing in Lake Michigan
Trump: Mattis out as of Jan. 1
Tsunami set off by volcanic eruption kills 222 in Indonesia
Stores open late for last-minute Christmas shoppers
Bears strive to win on road against 49ers
'The sky is not the limit,' says West Lawn teen accepted to Harvard
4-year-old boy among 2 critical after Aurora structure fire
Riverdale porch collapse injuries 6 when car hits building
Show More
Woman, 19, sexually assaulted in car in Brighton Park
Man critical after being shot in Gresham neighborhood
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
More News