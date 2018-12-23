Man stabbed aboard Red Line train; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was stabbed aboard a CTA Red Line train early Sunday, police said.

Police received a call about 7:20 a.m. about someone who had been stabbed on the train. Officers responded to the Roosevelt station in the South Loop, 1167 S. State St., and found a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck and ear, police said.

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody, police said.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
