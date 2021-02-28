Man stabbed several times during altercation in the Loop

CHICAGO -- A 36-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation early Sunday in the Loop.

About 2:15 a.m., the man was arguing with a group of people in the first block of East Wacker Drive when another male approached him and stabbed him several times, Chicago police said.


He was stabbed four times in the leg and hip, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect is about 6-feet tall, with a beard and was seen wearing blue jeans.


No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago crimestabbingchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family traumatized after car stolen with kids in backseat from South Side gas station
Black & Powerful: Louis Carr, BET
Montrose Ave. bridge beams come down, snarling traffic on the Kennedy
Scammer rips off Lakeview tattoo shop customers on Facebook, owner says
Arrest warrant secured for MIT grad student in Yale killing of Chicago man
Workforce focus on diversity, equity, inclusion skyrocket business for local minority-owned firms
Money myths: Is it bad to use a credit card?
Show More
Chicago Weather: Clouds thicken, sprinkles late Saturday night
Sheep loses 78 lbs fleece after years in wild
Girl Scout troop on mission to sell cookies despite homelessness
Emmanuel Acho to host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' special
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News