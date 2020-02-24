Man stabbed while biking on the 606 trail in Logan Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 30-year-old man was stabbed while riding his bicycle on the 606 path Monday afternoon.Police said the man was biking on the path in the 3200-block of West Bloomingdale Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when another man approached and knocked him off his bicycle. The stranger then jumped on top of the victim and struck him with an unknown object before fleeing eastbound, police said.The victim was stabbed in the upper right shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition is stable.An investigation by Area North detectives is ongoing. No description of the suspect has been released.No further details were immediately available.