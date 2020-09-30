Man, 55, stabbed while riding CTA Green Line train in Loop, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 55-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday on a CTA Green Line train in the Loop.

According to Chicago police, around 1:50 a.m. the man was riding the train when he was stabbed in the chest. He got off the at the Roosevelt Road stop and told CTA personnel.

Chicago police said officers used "Quick clot/ combat gauze" on the victim's wounds until an ambulance arrived.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody.

Chicago police said the motive is unknown and detectives are investigating.

CPD is expected to release surveillance photos of the suspect later Wednesday.
