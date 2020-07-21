Man stabs attacker in self defense in Brown Line station, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed at the Brown Line Sedgwick stop Tuesday morning, police said.A 46-year-old man followed a 45-year-old man after he entered the station and began to physically attack him with a cone, police said.The 45-year-old stabbed the 46-year-old in the upper chest in self-defense, police said.The 46-year-old was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.The 45-year-old was not injured, police said.