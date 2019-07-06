Man steals wallets, purses from unlocked homes in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. -- A man is wanted by police for stealing property from six unlocked homes overnight in north suburban Gurnee.Security video captured the man attempting to enter one home before dawn on July 5, Gurnee police said in a statement. Six burglaries were reported that morning in the Stonebrook neighborhood. Someone had stolen wallets and purses, police said.In a video released by police, the alleged burglar is seen trying to open a rear screen door.Police said the burglaries were similar to a set of burglaries in May.Anyone with information or video of additional incidents is asked to call Gurnee police at 847-599-7000.