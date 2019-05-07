Man stole $1,500 worth of Hennessy from Costco

Surveillance video shows a man stealing 24 bottles of Hennessey from a Costco store.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin -- Surveillance video shows a man stealing 24 bottles of Hennessy from a Costco store in Wisconsin.

In the video, you can see the man pushing a cart filled with $1,500 worth of Cognac. He then walks past the cashiers.

At one point, an employee stops the man and questions him, but then she lets him go.

Police say the man also stole a home security system. The man was eventually caught and will be charged.

Investigators have not released his name or what charges he is facing.
