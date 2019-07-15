Man struck by boat propeller in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. -- A man was injured after he fell off a boat Sunday on Lake Marie in northwest suburban Antioch.

Officials responded to Lake Marie about 12:42 p.m. for a person struck by a boat propeller, the Lake County sheriff's office said

According to preliminary information, an 18-year-old man from Palatine was riding on the front of a 2005 Premier Marine Pontoon Boat outside the designated passenger area, the sheriff's office said. The boat was in motion when the man fell off it.

His leg was hit by the boat's propeller, and he was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Yinxiang Wang, 45, of Kildeer was cited for careless operation of a watercraft and for operating the boat while a passenger was in a non-designated passenger area, the sheriff's office said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
