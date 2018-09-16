Man struck by truck, then car, killed in Crystal Lake

Sun-Times Media Wire
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill --
A man was killed after being hit by a truck and a car while crossing the street early Sunday in north suburban Crystal Lake.

At 12:36 a.m., the 38-year-old was crossing Randall Road near Angela Lane when he was struck by a Toyota Tacoma that was being driven north by a 27-year-old Crystal Lake resident, according to Crystal Lake police.

The man was then hit again, by a Dodge Charger being driven by a 54-year-old Crystal Lake resident, police said.

The man, whose identity had not been released, was a resident of Mahomet, police said.

It was not clear where he was injured or if he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police, the Crystal Lake Accident Investigation Team and the McHenry County Coroner's Office were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (815) 356-3620 or submit an anonymous tip by texting "CLPDTIP" and information to 847411, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runcar accidenttraffic fatalitiesCrystal Lake
Top Stories
6 back-to-back burglaries hit South Loop, Hyde Park
Florence rains cause collapse at NC coal ash landfill
Construction worker struck, killed near Des Plaines
FBI: Wisconsin postal worker stole money from thousands of letters
Neighborhood decorates for Christmas in support of child with terminal cancer
Florence weakens to tropical depression, dangerous flooding to continue
14-year-old girl reported missing from Back of the Yards
Retired Kenwood Academy music teacher celebrates 90th birthday
Show More
2 injured after carjackers cause 3-vehicle pileup on Dan Ryan
Man approached teen on bike, ordered another teen to shoot him
Rosemont police sergeant one of two arrested in connection to armed robberies
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly killing 4 women
More News