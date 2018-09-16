Man struck by truck, then car, killed in Crystal Lake

A man was killed after being hit by a truck and a car while crossing the street early Sunday in north suburban Crystal Lake.At 12:36 a.m., the 38-year-old was crossing Randall Road near Angela Lane when he was struck by a Toyota Tacoma that was being driven north by a 27-year-old Crystal Lake resident, according to Crystal Lake police.The man was then hit again, by a Dodge Charger being driven by a 54-year-old Crystal Lake resident, police said.The man, whose identity had not been released, was a resident of Mahomet, police said.It was not clear where he was injured or if he was taken to a hospital for treatment.Police, the Crystal Lake Accident Investigation Team and the McHenry County Coroner's Office were investigating the incident.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (815) 356-3620 or submit an anonymous tip by texting "CLPDTIP" and information to 847411, police said.