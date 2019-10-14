Man struck, killed by dump truck in Hermosa

CHICAGO -- A man was struck and killed by a dump truck Monday in Hermosa on the Northwest Side, according to police.

About 12:30 p.m., a semitrailer southbound in the 2100 block of North Pulaski Road struck the 32-year-old who was crossing the street at the crosswalk, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.

The driver of the truck was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk, police said.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
