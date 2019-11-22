Man struck on Lake Shore Drive in Uptown, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a pedestrian was struck on Lake Shore Drive in the city's Uptown neighborhood Thursday night.Fire officials said a 26-year-old man was struck on Lake Shore Drive near Wilson Avenue. What he was doing on Lake Shore Drive was not immediately clear. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in very critical condition, according to to fire officials.No further details about the circumstances of the crash, the victim, or the vehicle involved have been released.