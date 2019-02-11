Man suspected in series of bank robberies holds up TCF branch in Loop

Surveillance images of the suspect in robberies on (from left to right ) Jan. 31, Jan. 16 and Feb. 11. (FBI)

CHICAGO --
A man suspected in two other bank robberies since last month is wanted for holding up a TCF Bank branch Monday afternoon in the Loop.

Monday's robbery happened at 12:48 p.m. at the TCF branch at 29 E. Madison St., according to a statement from the FBI.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, 180-pound black man in his 50s with a small gray goatee and missing front teeth, the FBI said. He was wearing a black skull cap, a black quarter-length jacket, dark blue or black pants and black shoes.

Download the ABC7 Chicago News App

In addition to Monday's heist, the same man is suspected of robbing a Lakeside Bank branch at 3:47 p.m. Jan. 31 at 1350 S. Michigan Ave. and a Chase Bank branch at 1:09 p.m. on Jan. 16 at 10 S. Dearborn St., according to the FBI. In the Jan. 16 robbery, he could be seen wearing dark-colored pants, a tan coat and a black sweatshirt.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest, the FBI said. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberyChicagoLoop
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News