Man suspected in series of bank robberies holds up TCF branch in Loop

A man suspected in two other bank robberies since last month is wanted for holding up a TCF Bank branch Monday afternoon in the Loop.Monday's robbery happened at 12:48 p.m. at the TCF branch at 29 E. Madison St., according to a statement from the FBI.The suspect was described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, 180-pound black man in his 50s with a small gray goatee and missing front teeth, the FBI said. He was wearing a black skull cap, a black quarter-length jacket, dark blue or black pants and black shoes.In addition to Monday's heist, the same man is suspected of robbing a Lakeside Bank branch at 3:47 p.m. Jan. 31 at 1350 S. Michigan Ave. and a Chase Bank branch at 1:09 p.m. on Jan. 16 at 10 S. Dearborn St., according to the FBI. In the Jan. 16 robbery, he could be seen wearing dark-colored pants, a tan coat and a black sweatshirt.A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest, the FBI said. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.