Man swept from shore into Lake Michigan by wave dies

A man who was swept into Lake Michigan was found near Oak Street Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man who was swept out into Lake Michigan Saturday has died.

According to witnesses, the 26-year-old man was walking along the lakefront at North Avenue Beach when he was pulled into the water by a wave at approximately 5:40 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department said the incident was reported just after 6 a.m. Rescue boats and a helicopter from CFD, the Chicago Police Department and the Coast Guard were deployed in the search effort.

The man was later found on the shore near Oak Street Beach at approximately 7:30 a.m. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in extremely critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Dangerous conditions are forecast on Lake Michigan all weekend, with high waves and rip currents expected.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
