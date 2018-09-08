Man swept from shore into Lake Michigan by wave dies

A man who was swept out into Lake Michigan Saturday has died.According to witnesses, the 26-year-old man was walking along the lakefront at North Avenue Beach when he was pulled into the water by a wave at approximately 5:40 a.m.The Chicago Fire Department said the incident was reported just after 6 a.m. Rescue boats and a helicopter from CFD, the Chicago Police Department and the Coast Guard were deployed in the search effort.The man was later found on the shore near Oak Street Beach at approximately 7:30 a.m. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in extremely critical condition and was later pronounced dead.Dangerous conditions are forecast on Lake Michigan all weekend, with high waves and rip currents expected.