Man swipes over $5K in merchandise from Victoria's Secret

A man was caught on camera stealing more than $5,600 worth of items from a Victoria's Secret on consecutive days in Pembroke Pines, Florida.The Pembroke Pines Police Department took to Facebook to call on the public for help identifying the suspect. He can be seen in security footage entering the store and loading a black bag with merchandise on Sept. 7, then returning the next day on Sept. 8.The man, who will be charged with grand theft, hauled off a total of 80 items with a combined value of $5,606, police said.The suspect is a slim man in his 30s or 40s, police said.Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to call Detective Robert Goulding at 954-431-2200.