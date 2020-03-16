Man to be sentenced in 2017 murder of Andrea Urban in Hinsdale home

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- The man found guilty of stabbing Hinsdale actor Andrea Urban is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

A jury found Dominic Sanders guilty of stabbing the 51-year-old during a 2017 home invasion.

Prosecutors claimed the case was a burglary gone wrong.

RELATED: Jury finds man guilty in murder of Hinsdale mother found beaten, stabbed in her home

Prosecutors said Urban was left to die on May 4, 2017, while Sanders went to her room and stole two heirloom rings from a jewelry box.

Two hours later, cameras at a Melrose Park pawn shop captured images of Sanders selling the rings for $440, according to prosecutors.

RELATED: Hinsdale mother found murdered in home

Sanders' defense is pushing to get a new trial.
