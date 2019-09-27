Man trapped in NW suburban steel plant's machinery dies, police say

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A Crystal Lake man has died after he was trapped in a machine at a northwest suburban steel plant.

Schaumburg police were notified that an individual was trapped in machinery at metal supplier EMJ Metals Thursday morning.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 26-year-old Adrian Gomez.

The northwestern suburb's police department is investigating Gomez's death. Federal labor safety officials are also involved in the investigation.

No other details are known at this time.
