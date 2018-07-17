Man tried to kill wife with ant poison, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A Hope Mills man has been arrested and charged after police say he tried to kill his wife with ant poison. (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC --
A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged after police say he tried to kill his wife with ant poison.

Authorities said Eugene Richard Pittman, 52, of Hope Mills, N.C., has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Eugene Richard Pittman


According to the arrest warrant, Eugene's wife noticed a funny taste in her meal. The woman said she woke up later to find that her hands and mouth were duct taped, and Eugene was holding her nose shut.

She said Eugene told her she had two choices: that she could leave or she could die.

Police said Pittman willfully "attempted to murder his wife by poisoning her food with Terro ant poison."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
poisoncrimeattempted murderu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News