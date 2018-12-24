Man tried to lure girl, 11, into van in Irving Park, police say

CHICAGO --
Police are searching for a man who tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into a van as she walked home from school Thursday afternoon in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The girl was walking about 3:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Drake when the man pulled up in the van, rolled down the passenger side window and motioned for her to get in, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

"Come here," the man said.

The girl ran away without responding to the suspect, who then drove off north on Drake before turning westbound onto Elston Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described as a white or white Hispanic man, thought to be between the ages of 30 and 40, with a shaved face, police said. He was seen driving a white van with yellow, circular splatter markings on its passenger side.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted luringChicagoIrving Park
Top Stories
Young men surprise 10 needy families with Christmas gifts
Couple wins car to help care for great-granddaughter with rare disorder
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Cardinal Cupich visits patients at Lurie Children's Hospital on Christmas Eve
Christmas gifts delivered to Chicago's homeless
Crash sends car into South Side Autozone, 4 injured
Chicago AccuWeather: Drizzle, light snow overnight for not-so-white Christmas
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
Show More
Last minute Christmas shopping draws crowds on Christmas Eve
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Police investigating body found in garbage on South Side
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
More News