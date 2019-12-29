Man tried to sexually assault woman near Foster Beach, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman Saturday near Foster Beach in Edgewater on the North Side.

The 34-year-old woman was walking south around 7:20 p.m. near the beach in the 5200 block of N. Lake Shore Dr., when the man grabbed her from behind, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

He forced her to the ground, tried to remove her clothing and exposed his genitals, police said. The woman screamed for help to a passerby and the suspect ran away.

The suspect was described as a clean-shaven man, between 18 and 20 years old, and 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 ft. tall, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and a black T-shirt.

If you have any information, contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.
