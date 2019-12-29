Man tried to sexually assault woman in Edgewater near Foster Beach, police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman near Foster Beach on the North Side Saturday.

A 34-year-old woman was out for a walk near the beach in the 5200 block of N. Lake Shore Dr. at around 7:20 p.m., when a man grabbed her from behind, according to Chicago police.

He forced her to the ground, tried to remove her clothing and exposed himself to her, police said. The woman screamed for help to a passerby and the suspect ran away.

The suspect was described as a clean-shaven man between 18 and 20 years old, and close to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and a black T-shirt.

Clarissa Gregg, who lives nearby, said she feels safe in the neighborhood during the daytime.

"I always feel safe if it's not dark, but I will admit that I do not come after dark," Gregg said.

She said she's been on high alert after a recent incident she had in the area.

"I've had someone in this neighborhood before when I was walking home from a bar like 10 minutes from my house, so it's something that happens unfortunately," Gregg said.

Anyone with information on the incident that occurred Saturday night is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.
