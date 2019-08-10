Man tries to abduct boy from vehicle in Naperville

NAPERVILLE -- Naperville police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a boy from his mother's vehicle Saturday in west suburban Naperville.The boy and his mother had returned to their vehicle just after midnight in the 400 block of Aurora Avenue after attending a screening of "Ant-Man and The Wasp" at Rotary Hill park, Naperville police said.That was when an unknown man approached the vehicle, opened the rear door, and tried to pull the boy out, police said. After failing to get the boy out of the vehicle, the would-be kidnapper fled northbound on foot.The suspect was described as a clean-shaven white man in his 20s with a thin build and blonde hair, police said. He was wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts at the time of the incident.No one was injured in the attempted kidnapping, police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Naperville police at 630-420-6666.