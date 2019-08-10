Man tries to abduct boy from vehicle in Naperville

Naperville police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a boy from his mother's vehicle on Saturday in the 400 block of Aurora Avenue.

NAPERVILLE -- Naperville police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a boy from his mother's vehicle Saturday in west suburban Naperville.

The boy and his mother had returned to their vehicle just after midnight in the 400 block of Aurora Avenue after attending a screening of "Ant-Man and The Wasp" at Rotary Hill park, Naperville police said.

That was when an unknown man approached the vehicle, opened the rear door, and tried to pull the boy out, police said. After failing to get the boy out of the vehicle, the would-be kidnapper fled northbound on foot.

The suspect was described as a clean-shaven white man in his 20s with a thin build and blonde hair, police said. He was wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts at the time of the incident.

No one was injured in the attempted kidnapping, police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Naperville police at 630-420-6666.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervillesearchattempted abductionkidnapping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 critically injured in Logan Square apartment fire
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
4 wounded in Marquette Park drive-by
2 arrested after striking CPD vehicle with stolen Audi: police
Staring at seagulls can stop them from taking your food, study says
Family sues Glenview nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warm Saturday
Show More
Weekend Watch: BGA investigates O'Hare Airport
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
Amber Alert canceled for 2 children from Indiana
Woman reportedly told police the meth found in her vagina was not hers
More TOP STORIES News